Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Accuses Ukraine of Wanting Ceasefire to Rearm and Prepare ‘Terrorist Attacks’

By AFP
kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday appeared to rule out a full ceasefire in Ukraine, saying that Kyiv would use any pause in the fighting to rearm.

Ukraine has been pushing for an unconditional and immediate 30-day truce, issuing its latest proposal to Moscow at peace talks in Istanbul on Monday.

“Why reward them by giving them a break from the combat, which will be used to pump the regime with Western arms, to continue their forced mobilization and to prepare different terrorist attacks,” Putin said in a televised government meeting.

At talks on Monday, Russia outlined maximalist demands for such a ceasefire, including that Ukraine fully withdraws from four regions across its east and south that Moscow claims to have annexed, but does not fully occupy.

Putin also accused Ukraine of being behind “terrorist attacks” on bridges in its border regions over the weekend, including one that caused a train to derail, killing seven people and injuring 115 more.

That attack, which Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for, was “directed at thwarting the negotiation process,” Putin said.

Putin also claimed the attacks were evidence that the Ukrainian government was “transforming into a terrorist organisation.”

Instead of a 30-day truce, Russia proposed a short two-to-three-day ceasefire on Monday, intended to let both armies collect the bodies of dead soldiers from the battlefield.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Putin that Kyiv had rejected the idea.

The Kyiv regime “does not need peace at all,” as it would mean the loss of power for them, Putin said.

Russia's top negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, confirmed that Moscow was ready to go ahead with the large-scale prisoner exchange agreed in Istanbul, on June 7-9, after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said the first stage would take place this weekend.

Read more about: Peace Talks , Putin , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Experts, Politicians Lukewarm on Prospects for Putin-Trump Peace Talks

Experts and political figures on both sides of the Atlantic appeared skeptical that talks between the two leaders could lead to a lasting peace.
4 Min read

Putin Says He’s Ready to Talk With Trump ‘Anytime’ About Ukraine Peace Deal

President-elect Donald Trump has stoked fears in Kyiv that he could force Ukraine to accept peace on terms favorable to Moscow.
1 Min read

Putin Ally Says Russia Will Likely Reject Trump’s Ukraine Deal

Putin ally Konstantin Malofeyev said Russia wants an agreement “about the global order,” a legacy that both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump could leave...
2 Min read

Indian PM Modi Tells Putin He Supports End to Ukraine War

New Delhi has avoided explicit condemnations of Russia's invasion, instead urging both sides to resolve their differences through dialogue.
2 Min read