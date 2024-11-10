Putin Finalizes North Korea Defense Deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed off on a landmark defense pact with North Korea, a deal that comes amid reports that Pyongyang has dispatched thousands of troops to fight against Ukraine.

Putin struck the deal during a visit to North Korea in June, but it had to pass through Russia's parliament and signed by the Kremlin leader to come into force.

The Kremlin published the signed law ratifying the treaty on its website on Saturday evening.

The agreement formalizes months of deepening security cooperation between the two nations, which were Communist allies throughout the Cold War.