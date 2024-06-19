Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: North Korea Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin was greeted by cheering crowds during a state visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday, marking what North Korea’s Kim Jong Un called a “new era” in relations between the historic allies.

The visit to North Korea, Putin’s first since 2000, comes nine months after Russia hosted Kim on a visit to the Far East. Ties between the two countries have strengthened since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Western countries have accused North Korea of supplying Russia with much-needed arms for use on the battlefield in Ukraine. In an article published by North Korean state media, Putin praised the isolated country for “firmly supporting” the invasion.

Here’s how Pyongyang greeted the Russian president:
A banner displays Putin's face ahead of the Russian president's arrival.
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS
Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square is prepared for the state visit.
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS
Banners are hung in Kim Il Sung Square ahead of Putin's arrival.
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS
Pyongyang ahead of Putin's visit.
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS
Banners on the Yanggak Bridge as Pyongyang prepares for Putin's visit.
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS
Russian flags and images of Putin line a highway in Pyongyang.
kremlin.ru
A welcome banner is seen at Pyongyang International Airport ahead of Putin's arrival.
kremlin.ru
Putin and Kim embrace at Pyongyang airport.
kremlin.ru
The Russian president's motorcade in Pyongyang.
kremlin.ru
Children wave to the two leaders as the ceremony of their official meeting begins.
Vladimir Smirnov, TASS / kremlin.ru
Putin and Kim at the ceremony of their official meeting.
kremlin.ru
Citizens wave flowers and Russian flags as Putin's motorcade passes by.
Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / TASS
The two leaders on the red carpet at their official meeting.
kremlin.ru
Putin and Kim wave to children as they walk the red carpet.
kremlin.ru
Crowds cheer the two leaders.
Vladimir Smirnov, TASS / kremlin.ru
