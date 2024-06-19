In Photos: North Korea Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin was greeted by cheering crowds during a state visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday, marking what North Korea’s Kim Jong Un called a “new era” in relations between the historic allies.



The visit to North Korea, Putin’s first since 2000, comes nine months after Russia hosted Kim on a visit to the Far East. Ties between the two countries have strengthened since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.



Western countries have accused North Korea of supplying Russia with much-needed arms for use on the battlefield in Ukraine. In an article published by North Korean state media, Putin praised the isolated country for “firmly supporting” the invasion.



Here’s how Pyongyang greeted the Russian president: