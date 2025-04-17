Moscow Court Awards Russia’s Wealthiest Woman Ex-Husband’s Stake in Online Retailer

A Moscow court awarded Tatiana Kim, Russia’s wealthiest woman, her ex-husband Vladislav Bakalchuk’s remaining stake in the country’s largest online retailer Wildberries, the company’s press service told state media Thursday.

Kim and Bakalchuk finalized their divorce in February following a surprise merger with outdoor advertising firm Russ Group last summer. The merger sparked a bitter corporate and personal dispute involving Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and culminated in a deadly shootout at the company’s headquarters in September.

Moscow’s Savyolovsky District Court ordered Bakalchuk to hand over his 1% stake in Wildberries LLC to Kim, according to the company Wildberries Russ.

“Tatiana Kim became the 100% owner of the company,” Wildberries Russ was quoted as saying. The court also upheld Kim’s ownership of Wildberries Bank and the funds in her personal accounts, the state-run news agency TASS reported.