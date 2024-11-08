IKEA Sells Last Remaining Warehouse in Russia

The owner of Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has sold its last remaining property in Russia to a little-known businessman amid an ongoing wartime redistribution of assets, the RBC news website reported Friday, citing two anonymous commercial real estate sources and the businessman’s spokesperson.

The Netherlands-based Ingka holding group sold the 180,000-square-meter distribution center northwest of Moscow to Robert Uzilov, co-owner of at least four Russian warehouse companies. Uzilov’s spokesperson told RBC he also owns a number of other warehouses in and around Moscow, though they do not appear in Russia’s corporate database.

The IKEA distribution center’s value is estimated at between 16 billion rubles and 18 billion rubles ($163 million to $183.5 million), RBC cited an industry expert as saying.