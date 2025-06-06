Magnit Looks to Sell Its Big-Box Stores, Lenta Eyed as Possible Buyer

Russian retail giant Magnit is exploring a sale of its hypermarket business, with rival supermarket chain Lenta seen as a potential buyer, the business newspaper Kommersant reported Friday, citing unnamed industry sources.

The possible deal would align with Magnit’s shift toward smaller-format stores and offer Lenta, which operates more than 5,400 locations, a chance to expand without the cost of building new hypermarkets.

Both companies declined to comment on the report.

Lenta’s shares jumped as much as 5% on the Moscow Exchange following the news, while Magnit’s rose 1.7%.