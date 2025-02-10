Wildberries Co-Founders Finalize Divorce Amid Corporate Power Struggle

The co-founders of Russia’s largest online retailer Wildberries, Tatiana Kim and Vladislav Bakalchuk, officially ended their 22-year marriage on Monday as their split deepened an ongoing corporate dispute.

Kim first announced plans to divorce Bakalchuk last summer after he sought help from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov in fighting what he described as a “hostile takeover” of Wildberries by the outdoor advertising firm Russ Group.

Earlier, Wildberries and Russ Group had announced a merger to create a joint digital trading platform under the new name RVB.

“A court upheld my divorce lawsuit today, the children are staying with me,” Kim, Russia’s wealthiest woman, wrote on Telegram.

Bakalchuk, who previously stated the couple had no prenuptial agreement, said the next court hearing on Feb. 18 will determine the division of assets.