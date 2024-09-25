Wildberries CEO’s Estranged Husband Says Kadyrov Helped Keep Him Alive

Vladislav Bakalchuk, the estranged husband of Wildberries CEO Tatyana Kim, credited Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov with helping him stay alive and out of jail amid a family dispute over a controversial business merger that escalated into a shootout at the company’s headquarters last week.

Bakalchuk made those comments in an interview just days before he led a group of men to the main office of Wildberries in Moscow on Sept. 18, resulting in a deadly shootout and his subsequent arrest on multiple felony charges, including murder. Two security officers were killed during the altercation.

“They [Kadyrov’s team] offered help. Thanks to this, I believe I’m still alive and not in jail,” Bakalchuk said in an interview with the Russian YouTube channel “Millionshchiki.”

In July, Bakalchuk sought Kadyrov’s help to prevent Wildberries, which he co-founded with Kim in 2004, from merging with the advertising firm Russ Group. Kim announced she planned to divorce her husband shortly after Kadyrov publicly vowed to “return her to the family and protect a legitimate business.”