Pro-Kremlin Rapper Timati Joins Kadyrov in Opposing Wildberries Merger

Rapper Timati has called for ending the merger of Russia’s leading online retailer Wildberries with the outdoor advertising firm Russ Group.

Wildberries and Russ Group announced a merger last month to create a joint digital trading platform called RWB, which the Kremlin said received the personal approval of President Vladimir Putin. Reports surrounding the deal described it as part of Russia’s wartime redistribution of corporate assets to Kremlin-linked business figures.

Timati, whose real name is Timur Yunusov, weighed in on the merger a week after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov accused Russ Group of pursuing a “hostile takeover” of Wildberries.

“I’d like to address the third parties involved in this hostile takeover: dear friends, I urge you to come to your senses and return a wife to her family as soon as possible,” Timati said in an Instagram story, referring to Wildberries founder Tatiana Bakalchuk.

Last week, Bakalchuk announced her divorce from Vladislav Bakalchuk, who she claimed was present during the RWB merger negotiations. She accused her husband of misleading the public by characterizing the deal as a corporate raid.