Pro-Kremlin Rapper Unveils Starbucks' Russian Successor

The rebranded Russian successor of the Starbucks coffee shop chain has opened with a localized logo, the latest rebranding of a Western franchise that had left the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

Starbucks, which employed 2,000 people across its 130 stores in Russia, suspended work and deliveries into Russia on March 10. The Seattle-based company announced a full exit from Russia in May after nearly 15 years in the market.

Stars Coffee, the renamed former Starbucks chain, opened its first coffee shop in central Moscow on Thursday.

Co-owners Timur Yunusov, a famous pro-Kremlin rapper known as Timati, and restaurateur Anton Pinskiy, presented the new brand with a logo that closely resembles the iconic Starbucks siren.

The siren has been replaced by a woman wearing a Russian headdress called a kokoshnik instead of a crown.