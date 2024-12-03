Danish Brewer Carlsberg Sells Russian Business

Danish brewer Carlsberg announced Tuesday an agreement to sell its shares in its Russian unit, a day after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree ending state control of the business.

Carlsberg, like many other Western firms, had announced in March 2022 that it would leave Russia, where it employed 8,400 people, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

But a year later, Putin placed Carlsberg's local unit, Baltika Breweries, under state management and the Danish firm's chief executive, Jacob Aarup-Andersen, declared that its Russian business had been "stolen."

With Putin ending state control over Baltika, Carlsberg said in a statement on Tuesday that it had an agreement to sell its shares in the local company for an undisclosed "cash consideration."