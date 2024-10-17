Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Finance Minister Confirms Hike in ‘Exit Tax,’ Sales Discount for Foreign Companies

Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency

Foreign companies seeking to leave Russia will be forced to pay a heftier “exit tax” and “voluntary contribution” to the state treasury, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Thursday, confirming earlier reporting of the planned increase.

“The discount for foreigners will increase from 50% to 60%,” Siluanov, who heads a government investment commission that approves foreign asset sales, told reporters.

One-time contributions to the Russian treasury will go up “immediately from 15% to 25%, plus 5% within a year and 5% the following year, totaling 35%,” Siluanov added.

He did not comment on reports from last week that President Vladimir Putin would for the first time personally approve deals worth more than 50 billion rubles ($520.3 million).

Hundreds of mostly Western companies either fully exited or scaled back operations in Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow later that year introduced steep mandatory discounts and charged an exit fee for foreign companies. Those figures have been gradually raised as Western firms remaining in Russia face criticism that their exits would help fund Russia’s war economy.

Read more about: Business

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Energy Giant Gazprom Posts Big Drop in Profit

The company reported a profit of 1.2 trillion rubles ($15 billion) for 2022, down 41% from the previous year.
2 Min read

Putin Allows Seizure of ‘Unfriendly’ Foreign Assets

Putin’s decree lists the Russian divisions of the German energy giant Uniper and Finland’s Fortum whose shares had already been taken over by Moscow...
2 Min read
Feature

Rebranded KFC Opens in Russia Following Chicken Chain’s Departure Over Ukraine

The rebranded restaurant chain’s flagship location was fully packed at its grand opening.
3 Min read

Russia Seizes $250M From Business Exodus ‘Contributions’ – RBC

Hundreds of mostly Western companies have either fully exited or scaled back operations in Russia since it invaded Ukraine.
1 Min read