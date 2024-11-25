Russia’s Rusal to Cut Aluminum Production Amid Rising Costs, Sluggish Demand

Russian metals giant Rusal announced Monday that it will reduce aluminum production by at least 6% due to surging raw material costs and declining domestic demand.

The first phase of the cuts will slash output by 250,000 metric tons, the company said, without specifying how many additional reductions might follow or over what timeline.

Rusal, founded by businessman Oleg Deripaska, said its profit margins are being squeezed by record-high alumina prices of $700 per ton. While production costs climb, aluminum prices remain low due to weak global economic conditions and an oversupplied market, it added.

The company sources over a third of its alumina from abroad at market prices. Rusal has boosted imports from China, India and Kazakhstan after Australia banned exports of alumina and aluminum ores to Russia, and its Ukrainian plant suspended operations.