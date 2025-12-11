Putin Reaffirms Support for Venezuela's Maduro Amid U.S. Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday reaffirmed his support to Venezuela in a phone call with longtime ally President Nicolás Maduro, the Kremlin said.

The call came after the United States seized an oil tanker off Venezuelan coast, the latest of several points of friction between the two countries.

Russia has fostered warm ties with Venezuela and Maduro visited Moscow earlier this year, attending an annual military parade and signing a broad partnership agreement with Putin.

In a phone call on Thursday, "Vladimir Putin expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people," the Kremlin said in a read-out.