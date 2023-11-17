Russia’s Next President Will Be ‘Just Like Putin,’ Kremlin Says

President Vladimir Putin’s successor will be nearly identical to his predecessor, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday as the country gears up for an election in which Putin is expected to win a fifth term.

Putin, 71, who has been in power since 1999, is widely anticipated to announce his 2024 re-election bid next month, having secured the power to serve two more presidential terms as part of controversial constitutional changes in 2020.

Asked about Putin’s eventual successor, presumably after his sixth and final term ends in 2036, Peskov told the prestigious Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO)'s student-run channel:

“The same. Or different, but the same.”