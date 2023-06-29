Kremlin Insists Putin Has 'Astounding' Support After Mutiny

The Kremlin said Thursday that footage, which could not be verified, apparently showing President Vladimir Putin greeting adoring supporters proved that he has "astounding" support after quelling an armed insurrection.

Moscow has insisted that Putin's long rule has not been weakened after Wagner mercenaries marched hundreds of kilometers — almost reaching Moscow — and captured military facilities in southern Russia, appearing to gain some support.

Putin is rarely seen meeting ordinary Russians, especially since the Covid pandemic, which saw him observe strict isolation rules, with some of those restrictions still in place.

Moscow late on Wednesday released footage of Putin walking up to a cheering group of mostly women in Derbent, an ancient city in the Dagestan region of southern Russia.

"In Derbent, there was an astounding demonstration of support and happiness of the local population," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

He said Putin "could not refuse" greeting the crowd.