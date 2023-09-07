Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Not Planning Video Address to G20 – Kremlin

By AFP
Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to make a video address at the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, the Kremlin said Thursday.

The meeting comes amid fraught relations between Moscow and the West over the conflict in Ukraine, which caused deep tensions at last year's summit in Bali.

Asked whether Putin would make a separate video address, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "No, there are no plans."

He said "all the work" would be led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is leading Russia's delegation.

Lavrov also represented Russia at August's BRICS meeting in Johannesburg, following a row over whether South Africa would be forced to arrest Putin under an International Criminal Court warrant.

In the end Putin made an address by video-link, in which he blamed the West for the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin's invitations to international summits have angered some Western nations, which have sought to cast him as a pariah over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Deep disagreements over the conflict, the phasing out of fossil fuels and debt restructuring will likely hamper any agreements being made at the two-day meeting in New Delhi.

China's Xi Jinping, president of the world's second-largest economy, will also miss the meeting, at a time of tensions with the United States and India, with which it shares a disputed border.

Read more about: Putin , G20 , Kremlin

Read more

dismissed intelligence

Kremlin Denies U.S., U.K. Claims That Putin 'Misled' Over Ukraine

Putin's spokesman said the State Department and Pentagon have no "real information about what is happening in the Kremlin."
pr strategy

Kremlin Using Virus Outbreak to Push Through Putin’s Reforms: Proekt

The Kremlin also reportedly developed a strategy to maintain the public’s loyalty toward the authorities.
2020 look ahead

After a Turbulent Year in Russian Domestic Politics, What Does 2020 Hold in Store?

We talk to five political analysts about how Russian authorities will attempt to maintain stability next year.
Keep it secret

Kremlin Says It Doesn't Want Trump-Putin Transcripts To Be Made Public

The comments come in the wake of a scandal that erupted over Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s leader.