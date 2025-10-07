Kremlin Backs Merkel’s Claim That Poland and Baltics Blocked Talks With Putin

The Kremlin on Tuesday endorsed former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent claim that Poland and the Baltic states had thwarted efforts to hold EU-Russia talks before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“On many foreign policy issues, the EU and Brussels are obviously held hostage by the Baltic states and Warsaw’s rabid policies,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “One can imagine that Mrs. Merkel is indeed right in this regard.”

In an interview published by the Hungarian news outlet Partizán last Friday, Merkel said that Poland and the three Baltic states had scuttled a proposal she and French President Emmanuel Macron made in June 2021 to resume dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin — an initiative she suggested might have helped prevent the war.

“They feared we wouldn’t be able to develop a common policy toward Russia,” Merkel told Partizán, adding that a lack of unity within the European Union ultimately led to the proposal being shelved.