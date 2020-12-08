Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin, Merkel Discuss Navalny's Poisoning – Berlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed a number of topics during a phone call on Monday. Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the poisoning of Russia’s main opposition figure Alexei Navalny in a phone conversation Monday, a German cabinet representative told the state-run TASS news agency. 

Navalny has recovered in Berlin after being poisoned with what Western governments say was the deadly Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in August. The incident added another dent to an already tense relationship between Putin and Merkel, who share a long and complicated history, and led to EU sanctions on Russian officials.

The Kremlin’s readout of the call omits any mention of Navalny, only saying that the two leaders spoke on other "topical issues of the bilateral agenda."

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the eastern Ukraine peace process and coordination on coronavirus vaccines, the Kremlin said.

Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have both called on Russia to provide answers after Germany said lab tests provided "unequivocal" proof that Navalny was poisoned with Novichok before he fell violently ill on a flight in Siberia. Berlin’s findings were confirmed by labs in France, Sweden and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Moscow maintains that Navalny was not poisoned and has refused to open a criminal investigation, complaining that Germany hasn't shared its findings and that Navalny’s aides took potential evidence out of the country.

Read more about: Navalny , Putin , Kremlin , Merkel , Sanctions

Read more

Kremlin

Putin Snubs Navalny’s Name Because He Doesn’t Like Him, Kremlin Says

Russian officials have a tradition of not saying Navalny's name in public
Kremlin

Putin Takes on Sobchak at Annual Presser, Snubs Navalny

“The authorities are not afraid of anyone and have never been afraid of anyone," Putin said
Kremlin

Putin’s End-of-Year Conference, the Highlights

The press conference only lasted for 3 hours and 42 minutes
opinion Elizaveta Osetinskaya

Casting the Stars of the Kremlin’s Next Show: Elections 2018 (Op-ed)

Will Vladimir Putin run in the next presidential elections, and if he does, who will the Kremlin handpick to run against him?

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.