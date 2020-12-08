Putin, Merkel Discuss Navalny's Poisoning – Berlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the poisoning of Russia’s main opposition figure Alexei Navalny in a phone conversation Monday, a German cabinet representative told the state-run TASS news agency.

Navalny has recovered in Berlin after being poisoned with what Western governments say was the deadly Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in August. The incident added another dent to an already tense relationship between Putin and Merkel, who share a long and complicated history, and led to EU sanctions on Russian officials.

The Kremlin’s readout of the call omits any mention of Navalny, only saying that the two leaders spoke on other "topical issues of the bilateral agenda."