EU Weighs Resuming Russian Pipeline Gas Imports to Spur Ukraine Peace Talks – FT

EU officials are debating whether to restart Russian pipeline gas imports as a potential incentive for Moscow to negotiate peace with Ukraine, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the discussions.

Some German and Hungarian officials and counterparts in other unnamed European capitals have reportedly backed the idea also as a way to lower the bloc’s rising energy costs. According to FT, the proposal could “encourage Moscow to the negotiating table and give both sides a reason to implement and maintain a ceasefire.”

“There is pressure from some big member states on energy prices, and this is one way to bring those down,” one official was quoted as saying.

However, Ukraine’s closest EU allies in Eastern Europe — many of whom have worked to eliminate their dependence on Russian energy — were reportedly “infuriated” by the proposal.

“It’s madness,” another official told FT. “How stupid could we be to even think about that as an option?”