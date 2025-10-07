Russia's Power of Siberia 2 Deal With China Would Take a Decade to Boost Gas Exports – Reuters

Russia will need at least a decade to significantly increase its gas exports to China via the planned Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The long-delayed, multibillion-dollar project is part of Russia’s effort to reorient its gas exports, a key driver of revenue, toward Asia after losing many of its Western buyers due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian state energy giant Gazprom announced it had signed a “legally binding” agreement with Beijing on Power of Siberia 2 during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China last month.

But the two sides were unable to agree on gas prices, investment conditions or the timeline for launching deliveries, Reuters reported.

Even if a deal is finalized next year, construction would take at least five years and another five would be needed to reach full capacity, two industry sources told Reuters.

Another source said Gazprom does not expect the pipeline to reach half of its capacity before 2034-35, assuming gas flows begin in 2031.

Gazprom currently supplies China with 38 bcm of gas annually through Power of Siberia 1, which began operating in 2019, and plans to start deliveries via a separate Far Eastern route in 2027 that would add another 12 bcm a year.

Power of Siberia 2 is expected to deliver up to 50 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year to China once completed.