Russia To Suspend LPG Exports From Southern Port Over Drone Attacks

A port in southern Russia will suspend exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) — a highly explosive substance — due to an increased number of attacks on areas bordering Ukraine, Reuters reported Friday, citing insider sources.

Taman, a port in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, is located near the annexed Crimean peninsula. Its transshipment complex has a capacity of 20 million tons of cargo per year.

"Taman is suspending LPG transshipment as it is dangerous after all those [drone] attacks — the gases are most explosive," Reuters cited an anonymous source with knowledge of the situation as saying.