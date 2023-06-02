Drones Strike Russian Oil and Gas Facilities, Ukraine Border Regions

At least two oil and gas facilities were targeted in overnight drone strikes in western Russia, officials said Friday amid intensifying drone attacks across Russian regions near the border with Ukraine.

“Two long-range drones attacked fuel and energy complex objects at about 3 a.m.,” said Vasily Anohin, the acting governor of the Smolensk region near the border with Belarus.

He said there was damage and no-one was injured in the strike.

The number of drone strikes on targets in Russia have increased dramatically in recent weeks ahead of what is expected to be an imminent Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Baza, a Telegram channel with purported links in Russia’s security services, identified one of the sites in Smolensk region as a refiniery belonging to state pipeline company Transneft in the village of Peresna.

A second drone targeted a gas distribution station and damaged an administrative building in the village of Divasy, Baza said.

This is the second attack on Russian oil facilities this week. Ukraine adheres to a policy of neither confirming nor denying its role in attacks on Russian territory.