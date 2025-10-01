Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Ramps Up Output to Record Levels – Bloomberg

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project has boosted production to a record high since its launch in December 2023, helped by exports to China, even as looming winter ice will soon halt shipments along the Northern Sea Route and the G7 readies new sanctions against Moscow.

Average daily output in September reached 17.9 million cubic meters, about 14% higher than the previous peak in August, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Seven tankers carrying LNG from Arctic LNG 2 have unloaded at the Beihai terminal in southern China since late August, with another vessel en route, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Beihai has largely received supplies via the Koryak FSU floating storage unit off Kamchatka, where LNG from Arctic LNG 2 has been shipped since last year.

Limited availability of Arc7-class icebreaking tankers restricts direct shipments from the Arctic to the east to summer and early autumn.