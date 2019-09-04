Powered by LNG, Russian Tanker Sails Arctic Route to China

The 250-meter long Korolev Prospect tanker set out from Murmansk fully loaded with oil on August 28. Seven days into its eastbound course, it reached Cape Dezhnev in the Bering Strait.

The tanker is expected to arrive in a Chinese port by Sept. 14.

It is the first time that an LNG-powered tanker will transit across the Northern Sea Route, Russian maritime shipping company Sovcomflot said.

"Favorable ice conditions and weather along the whole route allowed the vessel to proceed without icebreaker escort," said the ship captain Oleg Shishkin. There have been no encounters with icebergs, he added.