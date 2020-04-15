Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Novatek’s Arctic LNG Construction Site

The Murmansk region’s coronavirus outbreak is largely concentrated at a construction site run by one of Russia’s biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers, the investigative Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported Wednesday.

The region in Russia’s Arctic recorded 137 new infections on Wednesday, most of which were among employees at Novatek’s construction site in the village of Belokamenka. A total of 206 coronavirus cases have been reported in Belokamenka, making up more than three-quarters of the Murmansk region’s 265 cases.

A state of emergency has been declared at the site, which is building a large-capacity offshore LNG facility, but employees are continuing to work as usual, Novaya Gazeta reported.