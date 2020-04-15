Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Novatek’s Arctic LNG Construction Site

Novaya Gazeta reported that employees are continuing to work as usual. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

The Murmansk region’s coronavirus outbreak is largely concentrated at a construction site run by one of Russia’s biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers, the investigative Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported Wednesday.

The region in Russia’s Arctic recorded 137 new infections on Wednesday, most of which were among employees at Novatek’s construction site in the village of Belokamenka. A total of 206 coronavirus cases have been reported in Belokamenka, making up more than three-quarters of the Murmansk region’s 265 cases.

A state of emergency has been declared at the site, which is building a large-capacity offshore LNG facility, but employees are continuing to work as usual, Novaya Gazeta reported.

The newspaper cited workers as saying that they haven’t been provided with face masks or gloves and that social distancing isn’t observed in their workplace.

Murmansk region governor Andrei Chibis said that Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry had deployed a mobile hospital to Belokamenka in response to the outbreak.

Between 9,000 and 11,000 workers from across Russia, Belarus and Turkey live and work at the construction site.

Novatek is Russia’s largest non-state-run gas producer and the country’s second-largest gas producer overall.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Arctic , LNG

Read more

Destination Asia

Powerful Fleet of LNG Tankers Sails Arctic Route to Asia as Ice Shrinks to Year’s Low

The Asia-Pacific region is a strategic priority, Novate's deputy chairman says.
Break the ice

New Arctic Partnership Announces Construction of 17 Icebreaking LNG Tankers

A joint venture set up by Novatek and Sovcomflot will develop and run a powerful new fleet of Arctic carriers.
LNG

Powered by LNG, Russian Tanker Sails Arctic Route to China

Russian maritime shipping company Sovcomflot says this the first shipment of its kind.
Northern energy

Arctic Sea Route Opens For the Summer With First Yamal LNG Cargo

For Novatek, the route is attractive because it gives a much more direct access to the world's largest LNG consumers in Asia.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.