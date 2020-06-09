Russia’s Arctic City of Murmansk Opens Coronavirus Hospital Constructed in 2 Weeks

The city of Murmansk in Russia’s Arctic has opened a new coronavirus field hospital two weeks after breaking ground on construction.

Nowhere in the country has a hospital been erected as quickly, regional authorities say.

The 10,000-square-meter hospital in Murmashi, about 15 kilometers south of Murmansk, has 700 beds for coronavirus patients. It consists of nine blocks with various specializations. There are both “clean” and “dirty” zones, and 100 of the beds are reserved for patients needing intensive care, regional authorities said.