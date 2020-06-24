Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

The City That Builds Russia's Nuclear Submarines Now Has Over 2,000 Covid-19 Cases

By The Barents Observer
Severodvinsk is near the Nyonoksa testing site where an August 2019 explosion during a rocket engine test killed five nuclear workers and led to a radiation spike. Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Two naval construction yards in a northern Russian city near the site of last year’s mysterious nuclear testing accident have become new hotbeds for the coronavirus.

Severodvinsk is near the Nyonoksa testing site where an August 2019 explosion during a rocket engine test killed five nuclear workers and led to a radiation spike. The building of nuclear subs and other naval vessels continues despite the increasingly serious virus situation.

Approximately 43% of all infections in the Arkhangelsk region are in Severodvinsk, regional authorities recently announced.

That indicates that there now are more than 2,000 cases in the city.

The lion’s share of the people infected are affiliated with Sevmash and Zvezdochka, the two naval yards.

Despite the introduction of protective measures, the virus has continued to spread among the local population of about 180,000.

In the past week alone, more than 320 new cases have been registered in town, most of them among the shipbuilders, a statistics overview said.

Temperature testing is conducted at entry points to the yards as well as on the construction premises, and workers are required to wear masks.

But the mask requirement is not observed, a local employee told the Sever.Realii newspaper in early June. Every worker is given 10 masks every five days along with a liter of antiseptic.

But most workers still do not wear the masks and ignore social distancing rules, the worker said.

There are about 30,000 employees at the Sevmash and about 11,000 workers at the Zvezdochka.

While the Zvezdochka engages primarily in vessel repair and upgrades, the Sevmash builds nuclear submarines. At the moment, there are at least eight new vessels under construction onsite, among them four Borey-class and four Yasen-class subs.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Nuclear , Arctic

Read more

nuclear waters

Russia's 'Doomsday Drone' Prepares for Testing

The Poseidon underwater drone is built to carry a nuclear warhead weighing up to two megatons.
security measures

Russian Prosecutors Find Insufficient Anti-Terrorist Protection at Murmansk Nuclear Waste Sites

According to their claims, the single concrete fence topped with barbed wire isn’t enough to stop terrorists.
Nuclear North

Russia Touts Arctic Floating Nuclear Plant’s Safety Despite ‘Chernobyl on Ice’ Concerns

The Akademik Lomonosov floating plant will be towed 5,000 kilometers through the Arctic this month.
Contamination risk

Russian Nuclear Sub Wreck's Radiation 100K Higher Than Normal, Scientists Say

The Soviet-era Komsomolets submarine sank in one of the world's largest fishing areas 30 years ago.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.