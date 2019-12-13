World’s Largest Nuclear Icebreaker Starts Sea Trials

Painted in the Russia’s flag’s tricolor, the new Arktika sailed out to the Gulf of Finland on Thursday for a two-days test voyage.

During sea trials, the icebreaker will test its ballast system, navigation equipment, anchors, electric installations as well as maneuvering characteristics, Rosatomflot, informs.

Arktika is the lead vessel in the new class of powerful nuclear-powered icebreakers of which five will be built.

The 173 meters long and 34 meters wide Project 22220 (LK60Ya) class is the largest and most powerful icebreakers in the world, providing 60 MW to the shafts. The two RITM-200 reactors on board have a thermal power capacity of 175 MW each.

Head of Russia’s Northern Sea Route directorate, Vyacheslav Ruksha, said to Kommersant on Wednesday that the first sea trials will happen without the reactors running.

"We didn’t have time to complete the launch [of the reactors]….. This first part will be with backup generators," Ruksha said but declined to comment on which problems are the reason for the delayed start-up of the icebreaker’s main power source, the reactors.

"The universal nuclear icebreaker of Project 22220 are equipped with the most advanced electric propulsion systems," says Atomflot Director Mustafa Kashka in a news-update posted on the stats owned company’s portal.