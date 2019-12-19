Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

World’s First Floating Nuclear Plant Goes Online in Russia – Rosatom

The Akademik Lomonosov becomes Russia’s 11th nuclear power plant and is the third in the world to be located north of the Arctic Circle, Rosatom said. Lev Fedoseyev / TASS

The world’s first floating nuclear power plant has begun supplying electric power to a remote corner of Russia amid criticisms from environmental activists, the state nuclear company Rosatom announced Thursday.

The Akademik Lomonosov arrived in Russia’s northernmost town of Pevek in September, three weeks after setting off on a 5,000-kilometer journey through Arctic waters. Greenpeace has voiced safety concerns with Russia’s seaborne nuclear plant, calling it the “Chernobyl on ice” and “nuclear Titanic.”

The New Year's tree in Pevek was lit up on Dec. 19th using nuclear energy from the Akademik Lomonosov. Rosatom

“This day became symbolic for residents: The floating nuclear power plant lit the city’s New Year tree,” Rosatom said.

The Akademik Lomonosov nuclear plant’s next step is to enter commercial operation in 2020, said Andrei Popov, the head of Rosatom’s energy division Rosenergoatom.

The Akademik Lomonosov becomes Russia’s 11th nuclear power plant and is the third in the world to be located north of the Arctic Circle, Rosatom said. Its two 35-megawatt reactors are set to eventually replace the Chukotka autonomous district’s aging nuclear plant and a coal-fired plant, it added. The older nuclear plant has shut down the first of its four reactors, The Barents Observer reported.

The Akademik Lomonosov is set to supply Pevek’s estimated population of 100,000 people with energy, Rosatom said. The floating plant's construction costs are unknown, although media reports have estimated its price tag at around $450 million.

Rosatom said it is working on a second floating nuclear-power plant with two 50-megawatt reactors.

Read more about: Nuclear , Arctic

Read more

'Nuclear Titanic'

Russia's First Floating Nuclear Power Plant Sets Sail in Arctic Amid Environmental Fears

The plant's voyage comes at a time of heightened concern over nuclear energy.
nuclearized waters

Russia's Last Cold War-Era Reactor Lifted Onshore in the Arctic

The Barents Sea is safer as the era of storing radioactive reactor compartments on the water comes to an end.
Nuclear North

Russia Touts Arctic Floating Nuclear Plant’s Safety Despite ‘Chernobyl on Ice’ Concerns

The Akademik Lomonosov floating plant will be towed 5,000 kilometers through the Arctic this month.
Contamination risk

Russian Nuclear Sub Wreck's Radiation 100K Higher Than Normal, Scientists Say

The Soviet-era Komsomolets submarine sank in one of the world's largest fishing areas 30 years ago.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.