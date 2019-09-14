Russia's First Sea-Borne Nuclear Power Plant Arrives to Its Base

Russia's first floating nuclear power plant has arrived to its permanent base near an isolated Russian town across the Bering Strait from Alaska, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom said on Saturday.

Developed by Rosatom, the plant, known as "Akademik Lomonosov," set off on a 5,000 kilometers journey on Aug. 23 through Arctic waters to reach the Chukotka region. Rosatom said it aims to make the floating station operational by the year-end. It would become the world's northernmost nuclear power station.

The plant will replace a coal-fired power plant and an aging nuclear power plant supplying more than 50,000 people with electricity in Chukotka.