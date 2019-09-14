Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's First Sea-Borne Nuclear Power Plant Arrives to Its Base

By Reuters
Lev Fedoseyev / TASS

Russia's first floating nuclear power plant has arrived to its permanent base near an isolated Russian town across the Bering Strait from Alaska, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom said on Saturday.

Developed by Rosatom, the plant, known as "Akademik Lomonosov," set off on a 5,000 kilometers journey on Aug. 23 through Arctic waters to reach the Chukotka region. Rosatom said it aims to make the floating station operational by the year-end. It would become the world's northernmost nuclear power station.

The plant will replace a coal-fired power plant and an aging nuclear power plant supplying more than 50,000 people with electricity in Chukotka.

Rosatom has long planned to launch the sea-borne power units, which, with their mobile, small capacity plants, are best suited to remote regions. It has said they can help the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming.

The small plants were designed to make it possible to supply electricity to hard-to-reach areas of Russia. They can operate non-stop without the need for refueling for 3-5 years.

Environmental protection groups, including Greenpeace, have expressed their concerns over potential safety issues.

Read more about: Arctic

Read more

nuclearized waters

Russia's Last Cold War-Era Reactor Lifted Onshore in the Arctic

The Barents Sea is safer as the era of storing radioactive reactor compartments on the water comes to an end.
Arctic holiday

Russia to Open Tourism Center in Remote Arctic Archipelago

Visits to Franz Josef Land must be made more attractive to tourists, the local national park director says.
Frozen Out

Zvezda Shipyard Loses Two Major Icebreaker Orders to Rival

The two ships will be the most expensive non-military vessels to ever be built in Russia.
arctic arms

Russia Establishes New Arctic Air Squadron to Protect Its Northern Sea Route

A fleet of Su-34 fighter jets is to be deployed across the region.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.