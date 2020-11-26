Arctic Oil Spill: Nornickel Failures, Tank Flaws Caused Catastrophe – Report

A cocktail of design flaws, management failures and rising temperatures made the worst oil spill in Russia’s modern history — and the most damaging ever inside the Arctic circle — “inevitable,” a report commissioned by Russian metals giant Nornickel has said. The report is the work of consulting group Environmental Resources Management (ERM), which Nornickel commissioned to investigate the causes behind the May oil spill at one of its sites near the city of Norilsk in Russia’s Siberian north. Some 21,000 tons of oil poured into the surrounding ground and waterways after a diesel oil tank collapsed on May 29, with fuel found in rivers and lakes up to 30 kilometers (19 miles) away. Environmentalists said it was the largest-ever oil spill in the Arctic.

In the report, a summary of which was published Thursday, ERM criticized Nornickel for not investigating potential warning signs in the years leading up to the disaster, and said the firm adopted a “compliance mindset” aimed at pleasing regulators and inspectors. The scale of the spill was exacerbated by the company’s failure to understand how catastrophic the consequences of such a spill could be, and it shunned establishing safety systems which could have stemmed it, ERM said. The report’s findings were presented to Nornickel’s board earlier this week. In July, Russian authorities slapped Nornickel with a record 148 billion ruble ($2 billion) fine, a sum the company is currently contesting. Toxic failures ERM said the immediate cause of the spill was “increasing permafrost temperatures,” which weakened the support structure under the tank. However, it said the disaster would have been avoidable were it not for flaws in the tank’s installation, which only became known after the disaster. Several reinforced concrete columns — “piles” — placed under the tank to act as its foundation were significantly shorter than they should have been, as outlined in the tank’s design documents. This meant some of the columns were resting on permafrost rather than the more solid bedrock beneath as intended, leaving it more susceptible to warm weather. “If all piles had been installed as designed into the bedrock, this failure would not have happened,” the report concluded. In arguing that the tank could have withstood the thawing ice if it had been installed correctly, the report seems to support the view of Russian authorities, which rejected Nornickel’s previous claims that rising temperatures were the main cause of the disaster. A ventilation system to keep the ice under the tank cold was also flawed, ERM found. ‘Compliance mindset’ ERM laid significant blame on Nornickel’s management for failing to prevent the disaster and control the spill once it had occurred. Executives had an “insufficient appreciation of the potential implications of failure,” ERM said, criticizing the “absence of a management system that allowed for the control and mitigation of such events.” Nornickel paid “insufficient attention” to the potential risks of failure, adding: “the levels of management and safeguarding are below that expected.” The firm’s “compliance mindset — rather than risk understanding and risk management — led to missed warning signs in 2018,” ERM added, citing an inspection which found an unexpected gap between the base of the tank and its foundations two years before the catastrophe. Instead, Nornickel relied on the fact that Russian inspectors had previously deemed the tank safe for use as a reason not to address the potential vulnerabilities.