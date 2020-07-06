Russia Demands $2Bln From Mining Giant Over Arctic Oil Spill

Russian authorities have demanded mining giant Nornickel make a “voluntary” $2 billion contribution to cover the environmental damage caused by the Arctic’s biggest ever oil spill.

In a statement issued Monday, Russia’s environmental agency Rosprirodnadzor assessed the cost of the spillage of 21,000 tons of diesel at 148 billion rubles ($2.1 billion).

The agency added that it had “calculated the damage and sent claims for voluntary compensation” to Norilsk Taimyr, a subsidiary of Nornickel.

The de facto fine would represent a third of the company’s 2019 profits, or around 15% of annual income, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported.