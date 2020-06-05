Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Review Structures on Permafrost After Arctic Spill

By AFP
Updated:
Denis Kozhevnikov / TASS

Russia's prosecutor general on Friday ordered a review of hazardous structures built on permafrost after concluding that a huge Arctic fuel spill last week was caused by shifting ground.

The office of the prosecutor general said in a statement that a preliminary conclusion of the spill's causes is the "sagging of the ground and the concrete foundation" which caused the reservoir's failure.

A state of emergency was announced after 21,000 tons of diesel fuel spilled from a reservoir that collapsed last Friday outside Norilsk, polluting huge stretches of river and triggering a major cleanup effort.

"To prevent a similar situation on especially hazardous structures on territories prone to melting of permafrost," the prosecutor general has "ordered a comprehensive review of such objects."

Russia is vulnerable to climate change because much of its economic infrastructure is located in areas that have been locked by permafrost but are starting to thaw amid warmer temperatures.

A vast Arctic state, Russia is warming 2.5 times faster than the world average.

Sixty-five percent of the country's territory is covered by permafrost, and the environment ministry warned in 2018 that the melt threatens pipes and structures, as well as buried toxic waste, which can seep out and endanger waterways.

Norilsk Nickel, the company that owns the collapsed reservoir through a subsidiary, has said it suspects unstable ground led to damage to the fuel tank.

Norilsk, one of the country's biggest industrial centers, is located above the Arctic circle and the city is struggling to cool foundations of residential buildings as the ground becomes unstable.

Read more about: Arctic , Environment , Climate

Read more

contaminated waters

Russia Struggles to Clean Up Arctic River Fuel Spill

"There haven't been such spills in the Arctic before."
hibernating flames

‘Zombie’ Wildfires Threaten Arctic Russia, Scientists Warn

Embers from last year's wildfires stored deep in organic soils could re-ignite due to this year's historically dry, warm winter.
Close encounters

Dozens of Polar Bears Descend Upon Russian Town

“Almost all the bears are thin,” an animal patroller said of the bears, which were pushed south by thinning ice.
Northern development

Russia Explores $164Bln Worth of Arctic Projects – Reports

Moscow sees the Northern Sea Route as a bridge between Asia and Europe for its energy exports.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.