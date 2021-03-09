Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Work With U.S. on Climate Change, Envoy Says

Analysts identified climate change as one of three areas of possible U.S.-Russian cooperation under Biden. Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

Russia and the United States will work together to tackle climate change-related issues in a rare moment of cooperation between the two powers with increasingly frayed ties, President Vladimir Putin’s representative on climate issues said Tuesday.

Ruslan Edelgeriyev identified protection of the rapidly warming Arctic, forest sector projects and nuclear energy as key priorities in Russian-U.S. climate collaboration, according to the Kommersant business daily.

Edelgeriyev spoke a week after holding talks with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry, which the Kremlin called a “starting point” on climate interaction with the Biden administration.

“Our conversation with John Kerry was an important stage in getting acquainted with the new American administration’s positions on climate,” he told Kommersant.

Edelgeriyev’s videoconference with Kerry took place after the U.S. rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement under President Joe Biden, who made environmental justice a priority in his 2020 campaign. Russia and the U.S. are the world’s fifth- and second-highest emitters of carbon dioxide, respectively.

Analysts have identified climate change as one of three areas of U.S.-Russian cooperation under Biden along with arms control issues and efforts to settle regional conflicts.

Germany has also urged the European Union to engage with Russia on climate change ahead of EU leaders’ talks on Russia this month, the Financial Times reported Sunday, quoting a leaked proposal.

While so far not a policy priority for Russia, environmental disasters and climate change effects felt in its territory become increasingly relevant for Russia’s population and thus for the government,” the document was reported to have said.

Efforts to “selectively engage” the Kremlin come despite the U.S. and EU hitting Russian officials and entities with new sanctions over the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Russia has faced the escalating impacts of climate change with abnormally warm winters, widespread Siberian wildfires and melting Arctic permafrost in recent years.

Read more

STRONGER TOGETHER

New Alliance Hopes to Raise Awareness of Arctic Environmental Crisis

BRIES will unite scientists and journalists from five northern nations to sound the alarm.
polluted north

New Fuel Leak Hits Russia’s Arctic Weeks After Disastrous Diesel Spill

At least 45 tons of jet fuel leaked into the ground from a pipeline owned and operated by Nornickel.
ecological catastrophe

Pompeo Offers U.S. Help in Cleaning Huge Russian Oil Spill

"Despite our disagreements, the United States stands ready to assist Russia," he tweeted.
ice melting

Ice on Russia's Northern Sea Route Has Disappeared, Opening Up Arctic Shipping Lanes

The number of ships that have set a course along the Arctic route remains low.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.