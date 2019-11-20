Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ice Between Russia and Alaska Is At Record Lows, Scientists Warn

Pixabay

Arctic sea ice recovery between Russia and Alaska has slowed to record levels since bottoming out over the summer, according to research, as climate change clears ice quicker and for longer periods.

Frozen water vanished from Russia’s Northern Sea Route in mid-August, opening up the Arctic shipping lane coveted by the Russian government. Arctic sea ice minimum in 2019 tied for the second-lowest in recorded history, according to NASA and the U.S. National Snow & Ice Data Center (NSIDC).

“Very slow sea ice growth continues in the Chukchi Sea,” tweeted Zack Labe, a University of California Ph.D. student studying sea ice, citing NSIDC data. The Chukchi Sea lies northwest of Alaska above the Bering Strait.

An attached chart showed November ice extent in the Chukchi Sea at its lowest level since records began. Melting in early spring and summer likely contributed to the record, Labe wrote last week.

“[E]xtensive open water remains in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas, resulting in unusually high air temperatures in the region,” NSIDC said in its latest update. 

At the same time, the snow and ice data center noted that “freeze-up has been rapid along the coastal seas of Siberia.”

Low ice threatens coastal communities because open water increases the distance of wind and waves, The Associated Press reported. Waves increase chances of erosion, winter flooding and longer distances for hunters to find seals and walruses, according to the agency.

“[Y]ou can’t grow ice, even if you bring ice in, if the water temperature is above freezing,” Andy Mahoney, a sea ice physicist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute, was quoted as saying.

“We’ve got a cold atmosphere. We’ve got a strong wind. You’d think we’d be forming ice, but there’s just too much heat left in the ocean,” AP quoted Mahoney as saying.

NSIDC mapping in late summer showed that sea ice retreat was concentrated in the East Siberian Sea and along the ice edge in the northern Beaufort and Chukchi Seas. 

2019 has been the second-hottest year so far since data collection began in 1880, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said.

Read more about: Arctic , Environment , Climate

Read more

energy superpower

Russia Announces Plans for Coal-Digging Surge

Russia’s position as an energy superpower is challenged by international efforts to combat climate change.
big money

Arctic's Biggest Air Polluter Distributes $3.7Bln Cash Dividends to Owners

Nornickel has tripled payouts to its shareholders over the last three years.
rowdy visitors

Russia’s Military Vows to 'Prevent Invasion' of Polar Bears in Arctic Town

A state of emergency was declared after at least 52 polar bears were seen roaming through the town.
Arctic

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

Russia has failed in its promise to protect the country’s Arctic wildlife by boosting the number of government nature reserves, a new report by Greenpeace...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.