In Russian Arctic, Miner Nornickel Exhibits Green Goal

Freezing winds blow through a vast hangar in the Russian Arctic where giant, once-gleaming machines are still and a layer of snow has covered empty vats.

Owned by the mining giant Norilsk Nickel, a leading operator in Russia's northwestern resource-rich region of Murmansk, the Nikel metallurgical plant was a major source of pollution for decades.

In 74 years of operation, the plant near the Norwegian border produced more than 2.4 million tons of nickel, a non-ferrous metal that gave the town of Nikel its name.

Each year, the smelter spewed out four times as much sulfur dioxide as all of Norway's industries, devastating vegetation and poisoning the region's air.

But the former howl of turbines has now given way to silence. Closed in December, the Nikel factory with its near-dilapidated buildings and outdated technology is to be dismantled by 2029.

Strolling among the frost-covered machinery, production assistant Vladimir Bezushkov does not hide his bitterness over the death of a factory to which he gave 25 years.

"I would have liked to continue working as I did before. It's a shame but what can be done?" Bezushkov says.

Asked about the plant's sulfur emissions and the resulting pollution, he responds: "Maybe, but we met all the standards."

Lessons learned

The closure of the Nikel smelter is part of a global strategy aimed at transforming Norilsk Nickel, also known as Nornickel, into an environmentally friendly company — or at the very least, limiting its environmental impact.

The shift in strategy comes in the wake of one of the Arctic's worst ecological disasters. In May, more than 20,000 tons of diesel leaked into lakes and rivers after a fuel reservoir collapsed at a power plant owned by Nornickel.

The company, which was slapped with a fine roughly equal to $2 billion by the Russian government, claims to have "learned an important lesson."