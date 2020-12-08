Russia's Arctic Temperatures Hit New Records in December

As climate experts sound the alarm over record temperatures in Russia's Arctic, the Christmas season is unlikely to be much different than the preceding months. According to Russian meteorological service Roshydromet, the extraordinary Arctic heat of November was followed by temperature records in a number of places across the Russian north on the first day of December. In the island of Bely, north of the Yamal Peninsula, the winter month started at 1.1 C, the highest-ever local temperature for Dec. 1. The same was the case in Dikson, a town on the Kara Sea coast, where the temperature was minus 0.6 C.

Temperature deviations in the Russian Arctic on Dec. 1. Roshydromet

In Cape Chelyuskin, the northernmost point on the Russian mainland, the meteorologists measured minus 4.7 C, which is almost three degrees higher than the previous record for that day. A temperature map by Roshydromet shows that parts of Arctic Siberia on Dec. 1 had a temperature deviation from normal of more than 20 C. “These temperatures are very far from winter [cold] records of northern Siberia and Yakutia,” Roshydromet said. According to the Russian state service, average temperatures along major parts of the Russian Arctic coast are now for a long period between 10-15 C above normal, and in November the deviation from normality in the region was set to 12 C.