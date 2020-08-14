Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Spent Nuclear Fuel Removed From Abandoned Soviet-Era Ship in ‘Major Milestone’

The Lepse held 639 damaged and distorted spent nuclear fuel assemblies when it was taken out of service.  Lev Fedoseyev / TASS

An international cleanup effort has helped remove spent nuclear fuel from a service ship abandoned after an accident in northwestern Russia, the Norwegian environmental organization Bellona announced Wednesday.

The Lepse served the Soviet Union’s nuclear icebreaker fleet from 1934 until the 1980s, when it encountered rough seas and spilled highly radioactive waste inside its cargo hold. Decommissioning of the ship began in 2012.

The nuclear fuel posed “a serious danger to the people and the environment of the Barents Sea region,” said the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which funds the effort. 

The Lepse held 639 damaged and distorted spent nuclear fuel assemblies when it was taken out of service. 

Bellona and the EBRD’s Northern Dimension Environment Partnership (NDEP) fund hailed the removal of spent fuel from the Lepse last month as a critical milestone in dismantling the decommissioned vessel.

The successful final shipment of fuel is the culmination of over a decade of international collaboration to address the legacy of the Lepse,” EBRD’s director for nuclear safety Balthasar Lindauer said in a July 22 statement.

This has been a technically complex and challenging task given the uncertainties associated with both the conditions of the old storage facility and spent nuclear fuel,” Lindauer said.

The EBRD said the spent fuels will be transferred to the Mayak nuclear facility in the Chelyabinsk region 3,500 kilometers to the southeast of the Arctic city of Murmansk.

The EBRD’s NDEP manages six other nuclear decommissioning funds, including the Chernobyl Shelter Fund. 

The fund draws contributions from the European Union, Britain and Canada, as well as Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway.

Read more about: Nuclear , Arctic

Read more

northern hotbed

The City That Builds Russia's Nuclear Submarines Now Has Over 2,000 Covid-19 Cases

The building of nuclear subs and other naval vessels continues despite the increasingly serious virus situation.
nuclear waters

Russia's 'Doomsday Drone' Prepares for Testing

The Poseidon underwater drone is built to carry a nuclear warhead weighing up to two megatons.
LEAD VESSEL

World’s Largest Nuclear Icebreaker Starts Sea Trials

The nuclear icebreaker will test its ballast system, navigation equipment, anchors and electric installations as well as maneuvering characteristics.
security measures

Russian Prosecutors Find Insufficient Anti-Terrorist Protection at Murmansk Nuclear Waste Sites

According to their claims, the single concrete fence topped with barbed wire isn’t enough to stop terrorists.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.