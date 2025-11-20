China Imports Record Volume of Russian LNG in September

China imported a record 1.299 million metric tons of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in September, according to Chinese customs data released Thursday.

That total marked a roughly 73% increase from September 2024, when imports reached 751,000 tons, the Interfax news agency reported. The previous monthly record was 1 million tons in July 2023.

Including pipeline deliveries, Russia sent 4.078 billion cubic meters of gas to China in September, up 37% from the same month last year.

The surge reflects Russia’s broader shift toward Asian markets after Europe drastically reduced its reliance on Russian gas following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While European countries have continued to import LNG from Russia, the region’s overall demand for piped Russian gas has fallen sharply, prompting Moscow to redirect supplies to China and other Asian buyers.