Japan’s December Imports of Russian LNG Hit 7-Year Record

Japan in December imported the highest monthly volume of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia in seven years, the RBC news website reported Wednesday, citing data from the Japanese Finance Ministry.

Japan is among the world’s largest LNG importers, with Australia, Malaysia and Qatar supplying two-thirds of the energy source, while Russia accounts for 9%.

According to preliminary data, Japan shipped 833,000 metric tons of LNG from Russia last month — up 42.5% from December 2022.

RBC notes that shipments last month were the highest since February 2017, when Japan imported 844,000 metric tons of LNG from Russia.