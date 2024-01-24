Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Japan’s December Imports of Russian LNG Hit 7-Year Record

A Russian LNG tanker in the Sakhalin region. Nikolai Mikhalchenko / TASS

Japan in December imported the highest monthly volume of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia in seven years, the RBC news website reported Wednesday, citing data from the Japanese Finance Ministry.

Japan is among the world’s largest LNG importers, with Australia, Malaysia and Qatar supplying two-thirds of the energy source, while Russia accounts for 9%.

According to preliminary data, Japan shipped 833,000 metric tons of LNG from Russia last month — up 42.5% from December 2022.

RBC notes that shipments last month were the highest since February 2017, when Japan imported 844,000 metric tons of LNG from Russia.

For the entire calendar year of 2023, however, Japan’s LNG imports from Russia fell by 10.7% to 6.13 million metric tons.

Meanwhile, Japan’s LNG imports from the United States rose by 34% year-on-year to 5.5 million tons, Japanese Finance Ministry data showed.

Overall, Japan’s 2023 LNG imports from all suppliers fell by 8% to 66.2 million metric tons as began restarting its nuclear power plants and increased solar and wind generation.

That drop made China overtake Japan as the world’s biggest LNG importer in 2023, according to Reuters.

Japan has joined its ally the United States and other Western countries in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, while scores of Japanese companies have left or suspended operations in Russia.

But Japan has said it would continue to ensure stable energy supplies in the face of increasing U.S. sanctions on Russian-led LNG projects.

Read more about: Japan , Trade , LNG

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

lucrative trade

Japan Cuts Off $2Bln Used-Car Exports to Russia – Reuters

Estimates suggest that Japanese used-car sales were on track to top $1.9 billion in 2023 before Tokyo suspended the Russian backchannel.
1 Min read
contraband cheese

Russia Seizes 40 Tons of Embargoed European Cheeses

The shipment included Dorblu blue cheese and Italian hard cheeses such as Grana Padano.
Break the ice

New Arctic Partnership Announces Construction of 17 Icebreaking LNG Tankers

A joint venture set up by Novatek and Sovcomflot will develop and run a powerful new fleet of Arctic carriers.
Japan

Tokyo Protests Russian Detention of Japanese Citizen on Disputed Kuril Islands

Russia has detained a Japanese citizen on the Kuril Islands, a disputed territory which has strained relations between Moscow and Tokyo for decades.