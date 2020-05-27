Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Seizes 40 Tons of Embargoed European Cheeses

By AFP
Russia in 2014 banned wholesale imports from the European Union of most types of fresh foods.  Federal Customs Service

Russia on Wednesday seized 40 tons of European cheeses smuggled into the country in breach of an embargo on EU food imports, the customs service said

The cheese was found at a port near the northwestern city of St. Petersburg in four containers labeled as a component used to produce rubber.

The shipment included Dorblu blue cheese and Italian hard cheeses such as Grana Padano, the customs service said.

It published a video of a sniffer dog eagerly running up to piles of boxes, with an officer opening them to reveal round packaged cheeses.

The containers also contained instant coffee, chocolate biscuits and washing-up liquid, pictures showed. 

Russia in 2014 banned wholesale imports from the European Union of most types of fresh foods. 

This was in response to EU sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine including the annexation of Crimea.

The customs operation also involved FSB security services, the customs service said in a statement.

They are now searching for those behind the smuggling operation.

Russia's dairy association has said that the domestic cheese-making industry grew by a third between 2013 and 2018, helped by the lack of competition from European companies.

However the quality of mass-produced Russian cheese is often low, while artisanal cheese is very expensive.

Read more about: Trade

Read more

RAMPING IT UP

Russia-North Korea Trade Up Despite Sanctions, Reports Say

Pyongyang has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its missile and nuclear programs.
Explainer

Arms, Oil and Influence: What You Need to Know About Russia's First-Ever Africa Summit

The summit reflects Moscow’s efforts to establish a geopolitical foothold on the continent.
economic stagnation

Now It’s Trump’s Fault That Putin’s Economy Just Won’t Grow

The U.S. president’s trade war with China has weighed on the global economy.
dumping the dollar

U.S. Dollar's Share Collapses in Payments for Russia-China Exports

Its share fell below 50% for the first time in history.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.