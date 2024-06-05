Russian Cosmonaut Kononenko Breaks Own Record With 1K Days Spent in Space

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko surpassed his own record for total time spent in space after he logged 1,000 days in Earth’s orbit on Wednesday, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Kononenko, 59, became the world record holder in February when he overtook fellow Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka by spending 879 consecutive days in space. He is currently on his fifth space flight and will tally 1,110 days in orbit by Sept. 23, when he is due to return to Earth.

“Today at 00:00:20 Moscow time, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko for the first time in world history spent a total of 1,000 days in space flight,” the Russian space agency wrote on Telegram.

The astronauts and cosmonauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) celebrated the milestone by lining up for a photo in the shape of three zeros behind Kononenko to make the number 1,000.