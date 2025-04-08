Soyuz Rocket Blasts Off to Space With Russian Cosmonauts, NASA Astronaut

A Soyuz spacecraft carrying an American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts lifted off Tuesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan en route to the International Space Station.

The MS-27 craft, decorated to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, launched at 10:47 a.m. local time, according to footage broadcast by Russia’s Roscosmos space agency.

The spacecraft entered orbit shortly after launch and is scheduled to dock with the Russian segment of the ISS later in the day.

Onboard are Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, as well as NASA astronaut Jonny Kim. Roscosmos said the crew will conduct 50 scientific experiments before returning to Earth on Dec. 9.

Roscosmos said about 2,500 tourists watched the launch in person — a record for the site.