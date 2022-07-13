Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Europe Aborts Joint Mars Mission With Russia

Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos. Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency

The European Space Agency (ESA) pulled the plug Tuesday on a joint Russian-European rover mission to Mars in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

ESA chief Josef Aschbacher tweeted that the agency’s council of ministers had determined the circumstances surrounding the March suspension of cooperation with Russia over ExoMars “continue to prevail” and that the official partnership was now over. 

“Council mandated me to officially terminate the currently suspended cooperation with [Russia’s space agency] Roscosmos on the ExoMars Rover and Surface Platform mission,” Aschbacher said.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin hit back at the decision, calling it “sabotage” and ordering Russian cosmonauts to “stop working” with the European Robotic Arm (ERA), a piece of equipment that began being used on the International Space Station (ISS) last year.  

“I, in turn, command our crew on the ISS to stop working with the European manipulator ERA,” Rogozin wrote on messaging app Telegram. “How can we talk about Mars with the Europeans or about Venus with the Americans if their governments are trying to kill as many Russians and Ukrainians as possible…?” 

The ESA, which has 22 member states, signed a cooperation agreement with Roscosmos on the ExoMars partnership back in 2013. Among other aims, the mission was designed to look for life on the planet.   

Western sanctions in response to Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine — particularly bans on the export of high-tech equipment — have had significant consequences for Roscosmos and Russia’s space program.

The ESA said in March that it had commissioned a "fast-track industrial study" to look at ways of continuing with the ExoMars mission without Russian participation. 

Read more about: Ukraine war , Roscosmos , Space

Read more

'it flies'

Russia Test Launches Long-Delayed Angara Heavy Lift Rocket

Launches of the Angara, Russia's first post-Soviet rocket, have been beset with delays and glitches over the years.
One small step for FEDOR

Russia's Humanoid Robot Says It Wants to Build Robot Colonies In Space

The life-size robot tweeted his vision just weeks after visiting the ISS.
FEDOR afloat

Russian Spacecraft Carrying Humanoid Robot Fails to Dock With Space Station

The FEDOR robot is on its way to the ISS for a planned two-week mission to support the crew and test its skills.
Space

Russia Developing New Space Reconnaissance System

Russia’s Defense Ministry is developing a new space reconnaissance system to be deployed by 2019, the Kommersant newspaper reported Thursday. The new...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.