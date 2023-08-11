Russia Launches First Moon Mission in Nearly 50 Years

Russia on Friday launched its first probe to the Moon in almost 50 years, a mission designed to provide renewed momentum to the country's space industry, which has been struggling for years and has become increasingly isolated amid the war in Ukraine.

The launch of the Luna-25 lander is Moscow's first lunar mission since 1976, when the U.S.S.R. was a pioneer in space exploration.

The rocket carrying the probe blasted off at 02:10 am Moscow time from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East, according to live images broadcast by the Roscosmos space agency.

The spacecraft is due to reach the Moon's orbit in five days.

It will then spend between three and seven days choosing the right landing location on the Moon's south pole.

"For the first time in history, the lunar landing will take place on the lunar south pole. Until now, everyone has been landing in the equatorial zone," senior Roscosmos official Alexander Blokhin said in a recent interview.

Roscosmos expects the probe to land on the Moon around Aug. 21, a source in the agency told AFP.