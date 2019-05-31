Russia Launches Its Most Powerful Telecom Satellite

Gazprom's space subsidiary, Gazprom Space Systems, runs Yamal satellites to broadcast to customers in Russia, western and central Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. France’s Thales Alenia Space company manufactures the satellites for Gazprom.

Russia has launched a powerful European-made communications satellite for the state energy giant Gazprom from Kazakhstan.

The Yamal-601 satellite launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and was sent into orbit after a nine-hour flight, Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday.

Yamal-601 replaces the Yamal-202 satellite, providing new capabilities including satellite broadband and expanded coverage. The satellite is the most powerful communications satellite in Russia's orbital fleet and has a shelf life of 15 years, Interfax reported.