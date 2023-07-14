Moscow Rejects S.Africa’s Request Not to Send Putin to BRICS Summit

Russia turned down a request by South Africa not to send President Vladimir Putin to next month’s BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa’s deputy president told local media Friday.

Earlier, Russian officials told The Moscow Times that Putin’s attendance remained uncertain in the face of an International Criminal Court (ICC) indictment over the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children and the fallout from the Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny.

South Africa is required to arrest Putin if he travels there as a signatory of the Rome Statute that governs the ICC.

“We understand we are bound by the Rome Statute but we can’t invite someone and then you arrest them. You can understand our dilemma,” South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile told Mail & Guardian.

“We would be happy if he [Putin] doesn’t come,” he said.