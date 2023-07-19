S.Africa Confirms Putin Will Skip BRICS Summit

President Vladimir Putin will not attend a BRICS nations summit in South Africa in August, the country's presidential office said Wednesday, ending months of speculation over whether the Russian leader would visit while under an international arrest warrant.

"By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit," Vincent Magwenya, a spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, said in a statement.

Russia’s delegation will instead be headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, he added.

South Africa, which has not condemned Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, faced a diplomatic dilemma in hosting the Russian leader, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the illegal deportations of Ukrainian children.