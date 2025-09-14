Ukraine Hits One of Russia’s Largest Oil Refining Complexes

A Ukrainian drone crashed into one of Russia's largest oil refining complexes on Saturday, sparking a fire and causing minor damage, a Russian official said.

The complex, which belongs to Russian oil company Bashneft, lies around 1,400 kilometers from the front line in Ukraine on the outskirts of Ufa, the capital of Russia's republic of Bashkortostan.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show a drone drifting towards the facility before exploding in a ball of flames, sending a cloud of smoke into the sky.

"Today, Bashneft's facility was subjected to a terrorist attack by aircraft-type drones," Bashkortostan's head Radiy Khabirov said on Telegram.

One drone crashed into the plant, while another was shot down, he said.